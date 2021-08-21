'Always felt in my career that Sachin Tendulkar had small weakness against off-spin': Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan and Sachin Tendulkar are regarded as two of the biggest legends of cricket. The two cricketers, during the 1990s and 2000s, broke all records known to the sport in their respective areas. While Muralitharan is the only bowler to date to take 800 Test wickets, Tendulkar is the only batsman till now to register 100 centuries.

The two players enjoyed intense rivalry during their playing days and irrespective of how many times the two go head-to-head, the excitement was always in the air when they came face-to-face.

Speaking in a recent interaction on ESPNCricinfo with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Muralitharan revealed that he felt Sachin had a little weakness towards off-spin.

"For Sachin, there was no fear to bowl because he won't hurt you. Unlike Sehwag who can hurt you. Because he (Sachin) will protect his wicket, he is a good reader of the ball and he knows the technique," Muralitharan said.

“I felt in my career, Sachin had a small weakness against off-spin. With leg-spin he smashes but off-spin somehow he had the difficulty because I got him out so many times. And lots of off-spinners also got him so many times, I have seen it.

"I don't know, I never spoke to him regarding this, that's why 'you aren't comfortable with off-spin.' I felt in my mind he had a little bit of weakness that's why I got a little bit of advantage compared to other players. Sachin is a difficult player, it's very hard to get him out," he added.

"Sehwag is so dangerous, for him we put deep fielders because I know he would go for his chance. He would go for his instincts and he knows 'On my day I will attack anyone I want'," he signed off.