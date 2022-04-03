Watch: As Alyssa Healy reaches sensational ton, husband Mitchell Starc cheers with a heartwarming reaction from stands

It was a record-breaking outing for Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, as he slammed an incredible 170 off just 138 deliveries in the final of the Women's World Cup against England on Sunday. Her knock took Australia to a magnificent score of 356/5 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Healy went past Adam Gilchrist's 149 to register the highest ever score in an ODI World Cup final (men or women).

Healy also became the only second woman to score a century in the final of the Women's WC. Her husband Mitchell Starc, who is widely regarded as one of the most lethal fast bowlers in international cricket, was also present during the game and had a heartwarming reaction as Healy reached her century in as many deliveries.

Watch as Starc reacted to Healy's 100th run of the innings:

Incidentally, Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the ODI World Cup (27 wickets in the 2015 WC) and Healy, during her innings against England, also became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's WC.

Healy ended with 509 runs to her name in the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first women's player to breach the 500-run mark in the tournament's history.

Four days after smashing 129 in the semi-final against West Indies, wicketkeeper-batter Healy blasted 26 fours in a belligerent 138-ball knock in Christchurch. The batter anchored 100-run partnerships with fellow opener Rachael Haynes (68) and number three Beth Mooney (62) before finally being stumped by Amy Jones off-seamer Anya Shrubsole.

Healy strolled off to a standing ovation at 316 for two, having again burnished her record as the ultimate big-game performer, two years after scoring a 39-ball 75 in the 2020 T20 World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

