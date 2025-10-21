Alyssa Healy ruled out of Women's World Cup clash against England, Tahlia McGrath to lead Australia

Australia captain Alyssa Healy will miss Wednesday's ICC Women's World Cup clash against England due to a calf injury, with Tahlia McGrath set to lead the seven-time champions. Alyssa Healy will miss the fixture against England. (AP)

The Australian skipper, who hit back-to-back centuries in the previous two games, strained her calf at training on Saturday.

"Yeah, obviously really unfortunate there for her with just a slight calf strain," Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke said at the pre-match press conference here on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who has battled injury in recent times, will continue to be monitored, but she could be in a race against time to be fit for the semifinals scheduled for next week. Before that, table toppers Australia face South Africa in their final league match here on Saturday.

"We're just going to keep assessing her day by day and give her every opportunity to play the next game against South Africa and just see how that plays out over the rehab, but just keep assessing and hopefully she gets up," Nitschke said.

Healy's latest injury comes at a frustrating time, as the wicketkeeper-batter had missed last year's T20 World Cup semifinal with a foot injury.

She also sat out the Women's Big Bash League, an ODI series against India, and T20 series against England and New Zealand.

With 294 runs from four innings, Healy has been in splendid form and is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament.

"I think it's (Healy's absence) two-fold. It's obviously a big loss for us, she's our captain, she's made back-to-back hundreds so she's certainly in some form with the bat but I think it also provides some opportunity and we sort of talk about our depth a bit and that's going to test it and provide some opportunities for others to step up into some role which I think we've got the ability to cover that

"Whilst it's not ideal I think that's why you bring 15 players to be able to absorb when things like this arise," Nitschke said.

Georgia Voll is expected to open alongside Phoebe Litchfield against England, while vice-captain McGrath will lead the side and Beth Mooney is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties.

"We've got some options. Obviously, the one is Georgia Voll that's here and has filled that role before, but we'll sit down today and probably just make sure we're getting our matchups right and come to a final decision.

"But we've certainly got some depth there in our batting, so there is some opportunities outside of that move as well," Nitschke said.