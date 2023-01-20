Amanjot Kaur’s dream debut in India win

What’s common between Yuvraj Singh and Amanjot Kaur apart from both being from Punjab? Both were adjudged Player of the Match on debut.

Like Yuvraj, Kaur hopes to have a long international career after she made 41 off 30 balls against South Africa to help India win by 27 runs at Buffalo Park.

Kaur’s debut would have been delayed if captain Harmanpreet Kaur was fit. “Amanjot is a smart cricketer and would grab the chance with both hands,” Harmanpreet had said of the 23-tear-old all-rounder before the series. Kaur did just that.

“It’s a very unreal feeling right now. I just made my India debut and also won the Player-of-the-Match award. It is also my first press conference. It was in the team meeting that I was told that I would be making my debut against South Africa.”

Kaur remained unbeaten and revived the India innings, which was once tottering at 69/5, partnering Deepti Sharma. The duo added 76 off 50 balls, the fourth-best partnership for the sixth wicket in women’s T20Is. It helped India score 147.

There is a very interesting story behind Kaur’s arrival on the international scene. Based in Mohali, Kaur played U-16 and U-19 cricket for Punjab but then UT Cricket Association (Chandigarh) got BCCI affiliation. As Kaur studied in a Chandigarh college, she shifted to UTCA in 2019. She became the captain of the state U-23 and senior team. But then she returned to representing Punjab.

“Moving from Punjab to Chandigarh can be termed a turning point in my career. I got to captain the state teams and play a lot of matches. It was a huge decision to move back to Punjab when I was the captain of Chandigarh but I believed in myself and went to Punjab Cricket Association in search of better opportunities.

“Also, there was more scope for learning playing under senior cricketers like Taniya Bhatia. I hope to make all this count and have a long international career,” said Kaur, who was selected for India after a good 2021 domestic season. The gamble to go back to Punjab had paid off.

Kaur credited father Bhupinder Singh for her success. He would pick and drop his daughter to the ground. However, it changed when he bought Kaur a scooter.

Kaur also praised her coach Nagesh Gupta. Based in Panchkula near Chandigarh, Gupta transformed her from being a medium-pacer to becoming an all-rounder.

“Had Sir and father not worked hard on my passion and skills, I would not have made it to the India team. This knock is for them,” Kaur said.

Known for electric fielding, accurate medium-pace bowling along with a flair for stroke-making, Kaur can help solve India’s middle-order woes. However, she is not in the T20 World Cup team as Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will return after the U-19 T20 World Cup.

