‘Amazing gesture’: Australian cricketer Sophie Molineux gives winners medal to special fan

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 20:54 IST

Australia outplayed India in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney were the stars of the show with the bat as they slammed 75 and 78 respectively to take Australia to a score of 184 runs. Then the Australian bowlers stumped the Indian batters as they bowled them out for just 99 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup title.

The Australian cricketers were celebrating their win in front of their home crowd when Sophie Molineux noticed a special fan inside the stadium. Molineux did not hesitate for even a moment before giving away her winners’ medal to the fan. Watch Molineux ‘amazing gesture’:-

What an amazing gesture by Sophie Molineux ❤️



Australia, winners on and off the field 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XBLGLiR2bi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

There was massive excitement and buzz for the T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Two of the biggest cricketing nations were taking on each other in the final of the World Cup and fans cued up to catch the action live at the stadium. The enthusiasm was such that the attendance record was broken in the final for a women’s cricket match.

ICC announced that 86,174 people attended the India vs Australia final at the MCG. This is a record for a women’s sporting event in Australia while also becoming the most attended women’s cricket match in the history of the sport.

A lot was expected from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side but as fate would have it, the India women’s cricket team perhaps reserved their worst performance of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the final. They were outplayed in all three departments, to say the least as hosts Australia won their fifth T20 World Cup title after beating India by a whopping 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.