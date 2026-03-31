Ambati Rayudu pulls no punches, says there can be 'no excuses' for CSK's failure vs RR: ‘Little more application needed’

Ambati Rayudu was far from impressed with Chennai Super Kings’ batting effort against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 clash on Saturday, where they were bowled out for just 127. The five-time champions looked out of sorts from the start, failing to build partnerships or show any intent during the middle overs. The top order lacked application, throwing away starts, while the middle order struggled to rotate strike or counter the pressure. It was left to number eight Jamie Overton to drag them past the 100-mark with a fighting 43, highlighting the extent of the collapse. In the absence of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK appeared short on direction, with little clarity in their approach after being put in to bat by Riyan Parag. The overall display raised serious concerns, with the batting unit looking rusty, disjointed and well below the standards expected of a side with such pedigree. CSK openers Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad faltered against Rajasthan Royals. (PTI)

Former CSK batter Rayudu pointed to poor shot selection and a lack of early application as the key reasons behind the visitors' underwhelming total in Guwahati, stressing how the innings slipped away inside the powerplay.

"Definitely, the conditions were tough, but a little application was needed. They had the batsman to do that. Unfortunately, the shot selection was not great, especially in the first 4-5 overs. That's where the batting innings was lost. If they have lost two less wickets in that period, maybe they would have gone on to score 150 or 160, which would have been quite tough to chase on this pitch," Rayudu said on ESPNCricinfo.

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“Can say it's a young side”: Ambati Rayudu on CSK's failure CSK’s top four, Sanju Samson (6), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6), Ayush Mhatre (2) and Matthew Short (2), all fell short of double digits, with each dismissal coming inside the powerplay, leaving them in early trouble.

Rayudu further stressed that Chennai Super Kings needed to show far more application with the bat, adding that while the side may take time to settle, there can be no excuses for such a display.

"A little more application was needed. You can say it's a young side as well. Maybe they need a little bit of time to gel in and, you know, get the innings and the squad going, but no excuses to be honest," the 40-year-old added.