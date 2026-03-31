Riyan Parag assures Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘you’re going to play 14 games’; stunned at the sheer audacity of the youngster

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasted no time getting back into the spotlight, picking up right where he left off last season as he tore into Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. The 15-year-old opener looked completely at ease against the CSK attack, taking them on from the outset and finding the boundary at will during his short but telling stay at the crease. In a modest 128-run chase, he ensured there were no nerves, racing away to 52 off just 17 balls. His strokeplay set the tone early and left Rajasthan Royals in complete control, turning what could have been a tricky chase into a straightforward finish. Riyan Parag heaped praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after an explosive fifty. (AP and PTI Images)

He hammered five sixes and four fours, adding a blistering 75-run stand with Jaiswal at the top. Rajasthan wrapped up the 128-run chase in just 12.1 overs, making light work of the target. His ultra-aggressive approach reflected the faith the RR management has placed in him, as he continued to assert his authority.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was all praise for Sooryavanshi, underlining the backing given to the youngster, revealing how he reassured the opener about his place in the XI while urging him to block out the outside noise and play with freedom.

"What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you. What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you. You just go out there. He loves to bat. I've made sure I've told the coaches that he gets as much batting as he wants. And he goes and does some things like that," Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation.

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“Dhruv Jurel and I were in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi” Sooryavanshi had a slice of luck right at the start. He mistimed a pull off Matt Henry in the opening over, offering a chance that Kartik Sharma couldn’t hold onto while backtracking from midwicket. The ball slipped past him and rolled away to the fence, handing the youngster an early boundary. It proved costly. Sooryavanshi didn’t hesitate to make the most of the reprieve and launched the very next delivery over the ropes. From that moment, he looked in complete control, finding the boundary with ease and dictating the tempo of the chase with his attacking intent.

The Royals skipper couldn’t hide his admiration for the youngster’s fearless display, revealing that even he and Dhruv Jurel in the dugout were left stunned by what they were witnessing.

"I think me and Dhruv, when we were sitting there till the fourth over, we were just in awe. Like, what is happening? Like, how is he doing this? But then I'm really happy to have him in my team," he added.