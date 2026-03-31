Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unfazed by second-season outside chatter; says ‘coaches chordke puri duniya bol rahi thi’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already turning into a box-office draw, with the 15-year-old once again showing his fearless approach in Rajasthan Royals’ opening game of IPL 2026. Fresh off his birthday, Sooryavanshi played with remarkable freedom in a modest 128-run chase, hammering 52 off just 17 balls to make the target look trivial and seal the two points in style. There was an early slice of luck, he was dropped off the very first ball he faced, a chance that even ran away for four, but it did little to shake his intent. If anything, it set the tone. The youngster responded immediately by launching the next delivery over the ropes, underlining both his confidence and clarity. Unfazed by the stage or situation, Sooryavanshi’s knock stood out for its audacity and clean hitting. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 52 off just 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

He took the game away from five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the powerplay, smashing four fours and five sixes to light up the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After setting the tone early with an aggressive approach, Sooryavanshi shed light on the simple mindset that powered his innings, highlighting how he adapted once the pitch settled.

"The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay - initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely," Sooryavanshi told broadcasters after the match.

Continuing on his aggressive outing, the 15-year-old noted that while he does keep defence in mind, the focus was firmly on owning the powerplay and shutting the game early.

"I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial - if the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well," he added.

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“Coaches told me to stick to natural game”: Sooryavanshi He further brushed aside the outside noise when asked if coaches Kumar Sangakkara and Vikram Rathore had advised him to prepare better for his second season, with bowlers expected to target him more. He had a cheeky response to it that, apart from them, the whole world seemed to be talking about it.

"The coaches didn’t specifically say that bowlers would attack me - everyone else was already saying that (unko chordke baaki puri duniya yeh bol hi rahi thi) - but they just told me that they back me and that I should stick to my natural game and play according to the situation," Sooryavanshi added.

The RR batting sensation also highlighted the role of his opening partner in keeping things smooth at the top, crediting the constant communication that helped him play with freedom.

"My opening partner (Jaiswal) keeps communicating with me after every ball - he tells me when to take singles, keeps giving me the strike, and encourages me to keep playing my shots if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat," he concluded.