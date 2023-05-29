'He should have played Test cricket': Robin Uthappa's sensational remark on CSK star before IPL 2023 final vs GT

The summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was moved to its reserved day after rain played spoilsport on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Hours before the scheduled start of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), former India batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from T20 cricket. The veteran CSK star shared a blockbuster tweet in which he mentioned that he has decided to make the IPL 2023 final his swansong.

CSK's M Theekshana with teammates celebrates the wicket of LSG batter Krunal Pandya(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his viral tweet, Rayudu said that he will not be making a "U-turn" on his decision to retire from IPL cricket. The IPL star had tweeted about his retirement decision last year before deleting the same post following an intervention of the CSK management. “2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u-turn,” Rayudu said in his tweet.

ALSO READ: Watch: IPL fans furious after viral video of 'leaking' roof at Narendra Modi Stadium draws flak before GT vs CSK final

'Rayudu should have played Test cricket'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reflecting on Rayudu's trophy-laden career in the cash-rich league, former CSK star Robin Uthappa opined that the ex-India batter should have played Test cricket for the Asian giants. "He has been there, done that, and seen it all. He is one of the most underrated cricketers, India has ever produced. He should have played Test cricket, I can't believe he did not play the game. He is an astute student of the game, someone who knows the game inside out. Absolute team man will do anything for the team. Every team would have loved to have him. I have loved him from the age of my junior days," Uthappa told Jio Cinema.

Rayudu played 55 One Day International (ODIs) and 6 T20Is for India. The senior batter has been an integral part of MS Dhoni's CSK side since the 2018 edition of the T20 tournament. Rayudu also plied his trade with record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2010 to 2017. The middle-order batter scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 132.38 in 11 matches of IPL 2023. The second-most successful player in the history of the elite tournament, Rayudu is a five-time IPL winner. Rayudu won the IPL with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The 37-year-old lifted the famous trophy with Dhoni and Co. in 2018 and 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON