Ambati Rayudu's fresh post targetting RCB: ‘Would’ve won many trophies if management put team's interest first'

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu posted a heartfelt message for the Royal Challengers Bangaluru fans a day after sharing a frivolous message on social media in which he teased RCB after their loss in Eliminator 1 against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Rayadu, a former Chennai Super Kings player, took to Instagram to share a video from his last year’s campaign with the team, during which the Yellow Army had won its fifth title. File photo of Ambati Rayudu (L) with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

The video featured the likes of Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali, who could be seen celebrating the team’s win by showing five with their hands. The former Indian batter captioned the post, “Just a kind reminder from the 5-time champions. Sometimes a gentle reminder is required.”

Meanwhile, CSK bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar were quick to react to Rayadu's post, commenting with hilarious emojis. While Pathirana posted a laughing emoji, Chahar had a ‘salute’ emoji to offer.

CSK players comment on Rayudu's post mocking RCB

Both the bowlers had made an early exit from the side due to injuries this season. Indian pacer Deepak Chahar couldn’t fully recover from his injury as he made several attempts to return to the side. On the other hand, Pathirana had a fabulous season with the Yellow Army, where he picked 13 wickets from just six matches. However, the Sri Lankan pacer had to return to his home country as he had also picked up a hamstring injury that required further treatment.

On Friday, Rayudu called out the RCB management's role in not putting the team's interest first. The former CSK and MI batter said, the Bengaluru-based franchise released fantastic players who went on to do well for other teams.

“My heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the team's interests ahead of individual milestones .. RCB would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go. Force your management to bring players who will put the team's interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction,” Rayudu wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in the group stage, the defending champions were ousted by the RCB, who went on to win their sixth consecutive match of the tournament after having won only one of their first seven matches as they stormed into the playoffs, taking over CSK’s berth. As the latter looked pumped up with momentum, they were considered as one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season. However, an average outing with the bat led to their shortcoming as their 17-year wait for a first-ever title was extended once again.