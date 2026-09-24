Amid chatter over their equation, Gautam Gambhir makes telling Rohit Sharma admission: ‘It wasn’t just captain-coach'

The relationship between a head coach and an Indian captain is rarely confined to tactics. Selection calls, dressing-room authority, tactical disagreements and the relentless scrutiny surrounding the national team can turn even the most functional partnership into something considerably more complicated. For Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, however, the equation had another layer. By the time Gambhir took charge of India, theirs was not a relationship beginning with a coach walking into a dressing room and attempting to understand his captain. It stretched considerably further back, to a time when Gambhir was one of India’s senior cricketers and Rohit was still finding his place in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir during a practice session. (X Images)

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Gambhir, reflecting on different captains he has worked with during his tenure on JioStar, has now offered a rare glimpse into that relationship, explaining why working alongside Rohit carried a familiarity that would ordinarily take a coach considerably longer to establish. “I don’t think so. See, Rohit’s and my relationship wasn’t just of captain and coach. Rohit’s and my relationship, when Rohit came into the team, I was a senior player at that time. So Rohit’s and my relationship is from back then. Rohit knew me since then. It is not like Rohit and I had a new relationship, or that I came as a coach from a foreign country who has neither seen Rohit play, nor knows Rohit individually or personally, what kind of person he is,” Gambhir said.

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{{^usCountry}} This points to the fact that the two men did not have to begin by deciphering one another. Gambhir had already watched Rohit evolve from a young international cricketer into one of India’s most influential players and eventually its captain. Rohit, equally, had known Gambhir long before the latter occupied perhaps the most scrutinised position in Indian cricket. When disagreement does not become division {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This points to the fact that the two men did not have to begin by deciphering one another. Gambhir had already watched Rohit evolve from a young international cricketer into one of India’s most influential players and eventually its captain. Rohit, equally, had known Gambhir long before the latter occupied perhaps the most scrutinised position in Indian cricket. When disagreement does not become division {{/usCountry}}

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Familiarity, though, does not necessarily mean identical cricketing philosophies. Gambhir acknowledged that coach and captain could arrive at different conclusions. His argument was that disagreement becomes considerably easier to navigate when both understand the other person’s thinking and the eventual decision is governed by what serves the team.

“So often when you have played together, things become very easy. And in fact, he knows my thinking, I know his thinking. Because tomorrow I might have some other thinking, the captain might have some other thinking, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team, if that’s the last final decision, then nothing can be better than that,” Gambhir said.

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It is an illuminating distinction. Gambhir is not suggesting that a successful coach-captain partnership requires complete agreement. Instead, his description of the Rohit relationship rests on something more durable: an understanding developed over years, sufficient for contrasting views to coexist without obscuring the larger objective.

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Rohit Sharma was also the first of four India captains Gambhir has worked alongside during his tenure. Suryakumar Yadav followed in T20 cricket, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer subsequently assumed leadership responsibilities in other formats. Despite their different personalities and approaches to the game, Gambhir believes one quality has connected all four. “And that’s why I said that with all four, whichever four captains I have worked with, this has been my experience with them, that everyone’s intention has been Indian cricket,” he said.

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Earlier in the conversation, Gambhir had expanded on precisely that point, saying each captain had placed the team ahead of himself even when their ideologies, perspectives and methods differed. For Rohit and Gambhir, though, that professional understanding came with something the others could not quite replicate: a relationship whose origins predated the coach’s arrival by well over a decade.