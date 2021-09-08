Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Amit Mishra recounts battle against Covid-19, looks forward to IPL resumption
cricket

Amit Mishra recounts battle against Covid-19, looks forward to IPL resumption

Delhi Capitals had a good run in the first half of the tournament, recording 6 wins in 8 matches. However, Mishra feels that all teams will have to start afresh when the season resumes.
PTI | , Dubai
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals.(IPL)

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra is glad that he is back to full fitness after a rather slow recovery from COVID-19 that pretty much cut him off from the outside world.

The Delhi Capitals tweaker is now looking forward to the IPL resuming here on September 19. He was among the infected people in the IPL-bio bubble, forcing the BCCI to suspend the event in May.

"After the IPL was suspended in May, I focussed on my recovery from Covid-19. According to the advice given to me by the doctors, I improved my fitness slowly and steadily," he said in a team release.

"It was difficult for me during the recovery phase, but I am happy that I am here for the second half of the season. I trained on my own and didn't go close to anybody after recovery.

"I got some gym equipment such as treadmill and set them up at my home as well because I didn't want to train in a public gym.

Delhi Capitals had a good run in the first half of the tournament, recording 6 wins in 8 matches.

However, Mishra feels that all teams will have to start afresh when the season resumes.

"We are at the top of the table right now, but we have to start afresh. We have to set our strategies again. I think every team has an equal chance of doing well now since we are all re-starting the tournament.

"We are playing the second half of the IPL in a different country, so we have to devise our strategies according to the conditions here in the UAE."

The leg-spinner added that he will try to build on the momentum they had in the first half of the season.

"We have been doing well in the last two seasons and the performances have come because of a collective effort. From coaches to selectors to players, everyone should be credited for Delhi Capitals' progress as a team in the last few years," said the 38-year-old.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

