'Those who are complaining are just boring. I love it': Vaughan says cricket needs 'amazing characters' like Virat Kohli

The cricket world stands divided to Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration directed at the Barmy Army on Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, but former captain Michael Vaughan sees nothing wrong with Kohli's actions, and instead believed the India skipper makes the game exciting with his antics. Twice did Kohli bring out the trumpet celebration – when Ravindra Jadeja bowled Haseeb Hameed and when Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Jonny Bairstow for a duck – and although nothing is concrete, the gesture is believed to be a shot taken at England's Barmy Army.

Vaughan, however, defended Kohli's actions and stated that cricket needs 'characters' like Kohli, who keep the level of excitement high.

"Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. You know, he's got this incredible buzz of energy. He was taking a shot at the Barmy Army with his trumpet signs to the stands. I love it. I just think we don't have enough characters in the game and when we have someone like Virat Kohli doing just that... just kind of mimicking the crowd... trying to get his own supporters going," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

"When he came out after lunch, he was getting them going... it was like he was at the end of the long jump there in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He's an amazing character. He gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match."

Vaughan added that people who took exception to Kohli's action are 'boring'. Once again, stressing on the need of having 'characters' in today's game, Vaughan pointed out that people like Kohli come once in a while. The last real character Vaughan could think of is his commentary partner and former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, and explains there is no harm in Kohli being Kohli every once in a while.



"Those who are complaining are just boring. They don't understand entertainment. We're in an entertainment industry where we need people like Kohli. We need characters. You go back to the 80s and 90s, there were characters and we worked with them. Shane Warne one of the great characters... absolute great; as mad as a box of frogs but you just know that you have a great character on the commentary box, on the field," the former England captain said.

"When you get someone like Virat Kohli who stands out because we are in an era where we don't have a lot of characters. He's very prickly, he doesn't like criticism. He's always answering back to anyone who is criticising. Again, I like that. What he is doing with this Indian Test team is fantastic."