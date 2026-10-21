Amit Mishra returns home to Delhi Capitals, joins Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh in revamped coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has joined the Delhi Capitals backroom staff, as he becomes their spin-bowling coach in the lead-up to the IPL 2027 season. He retired from all forms of cricket in September 2025, and this is his first coaching assignment in the league. This marks a homecoming for Amit Mishra to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2008.

Amit Mishra joins DC coaching staff (BCCI)

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Expressing his excitement in a video shared on the franchise's social media handles, Mishra reflected on his deep connection with the city and team.

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"Dilli dilwallon ki hai (Delhi belongs to the big-hearted). When the first season of the IPL was held, I was a part of DC. Today, as I start my coaching career with the same team, I am very happy. Dilli is my heartbeat, and we will try to bring the happiness that the fans have been waiting for all these years," Mishra said.

A decorated playing career

Mishra played 162 IPL matches across 16 seasons, claiming 174 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. He holds the tournament record for the most hat-tricks (three, which he took in 2008, 2011, and 2013), the first of which came during a five-wicket haul in his debut match. Alongside Delhi Capitals, he represented Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

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{{^usCountry}} Amit Mishra played for India between 2003 and 2017, featuring in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly is just what the doctor ordered for Delhi Capitals Massive coaching, squad overhauls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit Mishra played for India between 2003 and 2017, featuring in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly is just what the doctor ordered for Delhi Capitals Massive coaching, squad overhauls {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Capitals will be chasing their maiden IPL title after a disappointing 6th place finish in IPL 2026, and have revamped both their coaching staff and squad. This restructuring follows the agreement between co-owners GMR Sports and JSW Sports to alternate management of cricket operations in two-year cycles.

Amit Mishra joins a revamped coaching set-up that will be led by new head coach and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Chaminda Vaas have joined the franchise as the assistant-cum-batting coach and fast bowling coach, respectively.

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In the player trade window, Delhi Capitals brought back Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. They also traded left-arm pacer T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.