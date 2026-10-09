Winds of change: Why ‘head coach’ Sourav Ganguly is just what the doctor ordered for Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals

Sourav Ganguly’s elevation to the head coach role for Delhi Capitals comes at a very interesting time. On one hand, there is a franchise that has regularly underperformed in the IPL, finishing no better than fifth in the last five seasons; on the other, there is an individual known for his character, conviction and ability to turn careers and teams around. Can Sourav Ganguly be the tonic for Rishabh Pant?

Ganguly’s appointment holds promise for several reasons, but prime among them is perhaps Rishabh Pant, who finds himself in a rut. Runs have been tough to come by for the keeper, and his stint with Lucknow Super Giants is one he would rather forget. As Pant looks to revitalise his floundering IPL career, Ganguly could just be the tonic he needs. Having previously served the franchise as its director and mentor, Ganguly’s role was less hands-on. Now, he can have a more direct impact.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on conflict of interest over Delhi Capitals head coach role and CAB presidency

Judging by his T20 struggles, the Pant who burst onto the scene in 2018-2019 is long gone. The knocks that announced his arrival - 128 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 78 off 27 against Mumbai Indians - helped him force his way into the Indian team. However, these days, that aggression seems to be a thing of the past.

Over the last five years, Pant’s average has dipped significantly. In 2017, when he made his India debut, he averaged 43, but his numbers have largely gone downhill since. A year-wise breakdown offers a clearer picture of the slump: 16.29 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 30.4 in 2021, 21.1 in 2022 and 27.7 in 2025. These are alarming numbers for a player of Pant’s calibre, whose stature in Test cricket is already approaching legendary status.