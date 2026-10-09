Winds of change: Why ‘head coach’ Sourav Ganguly is just what the doctor ordered for Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals
Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as Delhi Capitals head coach could help revive Rishabh Pant’s IPL career and turn a star-studded team into title contenders.
Sourav Ganguly’s elevation to the head coach role for Delhi Capitals comes at a very interesting time. On one hand, there is a franchise that has regularly underperformed in the IPL, finishing no better than fifth in the last five seasons; on the other, there is an individual known for his character, conviction and ability to turn careers and teams around.
Ganguly’s appointment holds promise for several reasons, but prime among them is perhaps Rishabh Pant, who finds himself in a rut. Runs have been tough to come by for the keeper, and his stint with Lucknow Super Giants is one he would rather forget. As Pant looks to revitalise his floundering IPL career, Ganguly could just be the tonic he needs. Having previously served the franchise as its director and mentor, Ganguly’s role was less hands-on. Now, he can have a more direct impact.
Also Read: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on conflict of interest over Delhi Capitals head coach role and CAB presidency
Judging by his T20 struggles, the Pant who burst onto the scene in 2018-2019 is long gone. The knocks that announced his arrival - 128 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 78 off 27 against Mumbai Indians - helped him force his way into the Indian team. However, these days, that aggression seems to be a thing of the past.
Over the last five years, Pant’s average has dipped significantly. In 2017, when he made his India debut, he averaged 43, but his numbers have largely gone downhill since. A year-wise breakdown offers a clearer picture of the slump: 16.29 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 30.4 in 2021, 21.1 in 2022 and 27.7 in 2025. These are alarming numbers for a player of Pant’s calibre, whose stature in Test cricket is already approaching legendary status.
The Pant problem
At LSG, Pant looked lost. More than his batting, his body language spoke volumes about his struggle. By the end of two gruelling seasons, under the owner’s hawkish gaze, Pant looked visibly spent, to the point that parting ways seemed the only logical solution.
In Ganguly, though, Pant could find the support system he has lacked. Ganguly has always spoken highly of Pant, dating back to his days as BCCI president. It was also during his tenure that Ganguly convinced Rohit Sharma to take over as India captain - a move that paid rich dividends. The former India captain also knows a thing or two about bringing out the best in players.
“Pant fits the middle-order role perfectly. He was with us; he’s played well for us in the past. And hopefully, next year when he turns up again, he’ll use the time and space and the matches to become a better player. He enjoys batting at the Feroz Shah Kotla and hopefully, we’ll see the best of Pant in the years to come in the Delhi shirt," Ganguly said.
There is some talk that DC may not continue with Axar Patel as captain. In the past, KL Rahul has said he doesn't want the job. So, one way to rebuild Pant’s confidence would be to make him skipper. DC need an authoritative figure to lead them, and what better way to usher in a new era than with the Ganguly-Pant pairing?
Why Ganguly’s the man for DC
Ganguly is a man of character. There aren’t too many like him in the Indian cricketing ecosystem. He has excelled in the various roles he has occupied - India captain, BCCI president, broadcaster, ICC chairman and CAB president. Is there something Ganguly cannot do?
Ganguly was appointed captain just after the match-fixing scandal rocked Indian cricket in 2000, but he calmly ushered the team into a new era. His flamboyance and rare eye for talent helped build a team packed with superstars (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman) while still making space for youngsters (Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan).
Delhi Capitals don’t lack star power. Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi are world-beaters. But getting them to fire together has been the challenge. DC’s sister franchise, Pretoria Capitals, offers a much smaller sample size, but Ganguly made a promising start to his coaching career there, guiding the team to a runner-up finish.
As the Capitals prepare for the new season, Ganguly will give us some clues about the direction he wants to take the team during the December auction. For now, we can only wait and watch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More