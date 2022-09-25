'An era comes to an end': Sourav Ganguly's heartwarming tribute to retiring India pace great Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami's career came to an end in a fitting fashion, with India capping their first series win in England in over a decade by taking home a 3-0 cleansweep. Jhulan played a significant role in India successfully defending a target of 170 in the third ODI, making the England batters struggle for runs early on and taking two wickets, including one in the last over of the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The England players made sure that the 39-year-old was given due respect, forming a guard of honour as she walked in for her last innings. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who herself made her debut under Jhulan's captaincy, was herself in tears before the match. Former India men's captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has now joined in on the wave of tributes for Jhulan.

ALSO READ | 'Broad needs to educate his son': Ex-Indian cricketer takes brutal dig at England pacer over Deepti's run-out in 3rd ODI

“With Jhulan announcing her retirement from international cricket, an era has come to an end," said Ganguly in the BCCI's statement. "She took immense pride in representing India and always put her best foot forward as she served Indian cricket with distinction. She was the leader of India’s bowling attack and her feats will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers. Her contribution to the game has been monumental. While her inspiring presence on the field will be missed, her achievements will continue to motivate the upcoming cricketers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jhulan retires as the most successful bowler in the history of women's ODI cricket. She has taken 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, making her the only woman to cross the 200 and 250 marks in career tally in the format. She has also taken 56 wikets in 68 T20Is and and 44 in the 12 Test matches she played in her career. Jhulan had made her debut in an ODI match against England in Chennai in January 2002.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON