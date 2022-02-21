'An honest coach always': Legendary IND all-rounder backs Dravid's 'retirement' suggestion amid Saha's explosive remarks

Legendary Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday backed India's head coach Rahul Dravid after senior cricketer Wriddhiman Saha's explosive comments.

Saha, who was dropped from the India's Test team for the impending Test series against Sri Lanka at home, revealed that Dravid had asked him to consider "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," Saha told mediapersons on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with the head coach.

Sharing his thoughts on the comments, Pathan took to Twitter to write, “An honest coach Or someone just gives hope even after knowing that a player doesn’t fit in the scheme of things? Your opinion????? For me an honest coach ALWAYS!”

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had assured him not to fret over losing his place in the Indian Test squad after his brilliant knock against New Zealand last December.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.