Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'An honest coach always': Legendary IND all-rounder backs Dravid's 'retirement' suggestion amid Saha's explosive remarks
cricket

'An honest coach always': Legendary IND all-rounder backs Dravid's 'retirement' suggestion amid Saha's explosive remarks

Saha, who was dropped from the India's Test team for the impending Test series against Sri Lanka at home, revealed that Dravid had asked him to consider "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.
Wriddhiman Saha; Rahul Dravid
Published on Feb 21, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Legendary Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday backed India's head coach Rahul Dravid after senior cricketer Wriddhiman Saha's explosive comments. 

Saha, who was dropped from the India's Test team for the impending Test series against Sri Lanka at home, revealed that Dravid had asked him to consider "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," Saha told mediapersons on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with the head coach.

Sharing his thoughts on the comments, Pathan took to Twitter to write, “An honest coach Or someone just gives hope even after knowing that a player doesn’t fit in the scheme of things? Your opinion????? For me an honest coach ALWAYS!”

RELATED STORIES

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had assured him not to fret over losing his place in the Indian Test squad after his brilliant knock against New Zealand last December.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wriddhiman saha indian cricket team rahul dravid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP