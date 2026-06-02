Andrew Flintoff, former England all-rounder, lands big coaching role in Australia

Andrew Flintoff, the former England all-rounder, is all set to make his presence felt in the next season of the Big Bash League (BBL) after landing a big coaching gig. On Tuesday, the Sydney Thunder confirmed that Flintoff will be joining the team as the new head coach. This would be the first time that the all-rounder would be seen in the Big Bash since the fourth edition of the tournament. Andrew Flintoff has landed a big coaching role in Australia (AP)

The 48-year-old is viewed as one of the finest all-rounders to play the game, and one can never forget his heroics during the 2005 Ashes, which England famously won 2-1. He represented the Three Lions in 272 matches across formats. He starred in multiple wins for England but is still remembered for ending England’s 18-year Ashes drought in 2005 with an iconic player of the series performance.

“I can’t wait to get over there and get started. I’m looking at this with a lot of optimism. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there’s something really big to build on. You look at the squad, and it’s a really nice mix. You’ve got David Warner, Chris Green, Daniel Sams – some of these older guys are established cricketers, and you just want to provide an environment where they can go out there and flourish. We’ve seen how good they are,” Flintoff said in an official statement.

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‘Very excited’ Flintoff’s global playing career has now laid the foundation for a strong transition into coaching. Recently, he led the England Lions on their tour of Australia last season, playing a key role in developing the next generation of English talent. He also guided the Northern Superchargers from the bottom of the table to consecutive top‑four finishes in The Hundred.

“You look around the world now, and everyone gets the opportunity to play for all different teams, but one of my aims over time with Sydney Thunder is that every player looks back thinking, 'that’s the best part of the year, that’s a team that I want to play for," said Flintoff.

“I’m excited to come over, get involved and coach this team. I’m here to do the best job I possibly can for the team and everybody that comes out and supports us," he added.