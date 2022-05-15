Andrew Symonds death: Numbers and achievements that define champion Australia all-rounder's legacy

The cricket world lost another gem on Sunday when Australia's celebrated former all-rounder Andrew Symonds tragically died in a car crash aged 46. The Australia star's death was confirmed by Cricket Australia, which cited a police statement with details about the accident on Saturday night. Symonds was widely known as one of the best all-rounders during his prime in international cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the world bids farewell to one of the legends of Australian cricket, we take a look at some of the achievements that make Symonds stand out – not only in international cricket, but also in the Indian Premier League.

5000+ runs and 100+ wickets in ODIs

Symonds is among the select few players in one-day internationals to score more than 5000 runs (5,088) and take more than 100 wickets (133). The all-rounder had represented Australia in 198 ODIs during an 11-year international career between 1998-2009.

Twin World Cup winner

Andrew Symonds burst into the scene in the 2003 World Cup after a series of inconsistent performances over the past five years. He was unexpectedly included in the XI that took on Pakistan in the World Cup and smashed an unbeaten 143 off 126 deliveries – an innings that announced his arrival in the world stage. With Australia, he enjoyed two successive invincible runs in ODI World Cups – in 2003 and 2007.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appearances in World ODI XI

Symonds appeared thrice in ICC's World ODI XI (once as a 12th man) during his international career. His was first selected in the elite XI in 2005 and was picked as a 12th man the following year. Symonds was named again in the World ODI XI in 2008.

A world record that stood over 20 years

Symonds might have made his domestic debut in Australia, but scripted a world record miles away in England when he turned up for Gloucestershire in 1995. In one innings for the side, he slammed an incredible unbeaten 254 that included 16 sixes, which remained a record for most sixes being hit in an innings in first-class cricket. The record was finally broken by New Zealand's Colin Munro in 2015, when he hit 23 sixes during a game between Auckland and Central Districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most expensive overseas player in inaugural IPL auction

Ahead of the inaugural IPL in 2008, Symonds was the second-most expensive cricketer in the auction (and the most expensive overseas player), fetching $1.35 million. He was picked by Deccan Chargers in the auction, whom he represented in three seasons and played a crucial role in the IPL title victory in 2009. In his final IPL season in 2011, Symonds represented Mumbai Indians. In 39 matches throughout the tournament, Symonds scored 974 runs and took 20 wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON