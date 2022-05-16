Andrew Symonds' sister leaves heartfelt note on cricketer's accident site

Andrew Symonds' sister Louise left an emotional on the accident site where the former Australia all-rounder died after his car veered off the road in Townsville, Queensland on Saturday. Symonds' sister visited the accident site on Sunday and wrote that her heart is "broken" and wished that she had another day or a phone call with her brother.

“Gone far too soon!“Rest in peace Andrew. I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother,” the note which was shared by Channel 9 reporter Mia Glover, read.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident. Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Pictures published by the Brisbane Courier-Mail showed a vehicle on its roof and skid marks on the road.

"We are still in shock -- I'm just thinking of the two kids," his tearful wife Laura told the newspaper, referring to their young children.

"He was the most laid-back person. Nothing stressed him out."

Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said the sport had lost "another of its very best".

"Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history," he added.

Symonds was a part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2003 and 2007. Apart from being a fierce striker of the cricket ball, Symonds was rated as one of the best fielders to have ever played the game.

The lanky Australian also represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This is the third tragic death of an Australian cricketer this year after Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne.

(with agency inputs)

