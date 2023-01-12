Watch: Angry umpire throws Haris Rauf's sweater after being hit by Wasim, then Naseem Shah does this to stun everyone

New Zealand emerged winners in what turned out to be a rather one-sided second ODI between them and Pakistan but the match had a few dramatic moments. One of these was when fast bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim sent the ball hurtling towards the non-striker's end while fielding, only to find the right foot of Aleem Dar instead of the wickets.

The incident occurred in the 36th over which was bowled by Haris Rauf. Glenn Phillips flicked a delivery towards deep square leg and ran for a single. Wasim collected the ball and threw it at the non-striker’s end. Dar was looking at whether the batters were running on the pitch and while he tried to take evasive action, it was all too late and the ball clattered into his right foot near the ankle. He seemed to be visibly angered by the incident, and immediately threw bowler Haris Rauf's sweater in anger, which attracted the attention of the commentators.

The video of the incident was shared by PCB on their social media handles.

Watch: Umpire Aleem Dar throws away Pakistan sweater in anger after being hit by Wasim Junior's throw

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Rauf can be seen smiling in the background as Dar throws the sweater he had in his hands down on the ground. Dar himself saw the funny side of things as he received a little rub on the foot from Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Opener Devon Conway's sparkling century helped New Zealand achieve a convincing 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday. The Kiwis have now tied the series 1-1, having earlier lost the first ODI by six wickets. The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and get restricted to 261 all out in 49.5 overs. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals as well and despite a fighting 79 from skipper Babar Azam, the home team were dismissed for 182.

