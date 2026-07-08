Anil Kumble hits out at India's T20I chopping and changing after 'abject surrender' vs England: 'Needs to stop'

India's crushing 125-run defeat to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge has drawn the severe ire of former Indian team captain and head coach Anil Kumble. Chasing 202, the reigning world champions folded for just 76 runs, slipping to a 2-0 deficit in the five-match series - a performance Kumble condemned as a complete failure of both on-field execution and off-field management.

Team India is yet to win a match on the UK tour so far. (Action Images via Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking on JioHotstar's Match Centre Live, Kumble launched a scathing critique of the team's tactical naivety against the hostile, 145 kmph pace generated by Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

"It was an abject surrender by the Indian team. You don't expect a world champion side to cave in like that.”

“The Indian batters needed to show more patience and application, but everyone just tried to attack instead of absorbing the pressure. Yes, the required rate was over 10, but someone had to take responsibility and bat deep. Instead, they went the aggressive route and paid the price with a batting collapse."

But Kumble’s frustration extended far beyond the on-field batting collapse. He took direct aim at the team management's bizarre in-game decision-making, particularly the baffling demotion of a dangerous power-hitter like Shivam Dube during a massive run chase.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “In T20 cricket, you put your best batters up front. Sending out Harshit Rana to bat ahead of a more complete batter like Shivam Dube was wrong. You can't expect a number eight guy to win you a game by sending him to bat ahead of a proven guy. That's not how things work in modern-day cricket." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In T20 cricket, you put your best batters up front. Sending out Harshit Rana to bat ahead of a more complete batter like Shivam Dube was wrong. You can't expect a number eight guy to win you a game by sending him to bat ahead of a proven guy. That's not how things work in modern-day cricket." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The constant chopping and changing of the playing XI, Kumble believes, is also responsible for destroying bowlers' rhythm and confidence. Highlighting the hasty dropping of fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, he called for consistency.

"The Indian team has made too many changes to their lineup, and that needs to stop. The bowlers keep changing. Prasidh Krishna was dropped after one bad game against Ireland. Prince Yadav came in, bowled well, and picked three wickets in the second T20I, but India still lost that game. As a new captain, you need to stick with your five bowlers. Batters will score runs, but bowlers win you matches."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“When you pick players, you need to keep backing them. Ups and downs are part and parcel of life. They keep happening, but that doesn't mean failures end up with you getting dropped from the squad.”

Also Read - ‘That conversation is between a head coach and a player’: Gautam Gambhir says Sanju Samson has been given clarity

Kumble questions Kuldeep exclusion

The legendary leg-spinner also expressed his surprise at the complete exclusion of crafty wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav from both the England tour and the upcoming Zimbabwe series.

“Kuldeep Yadav certainly didn't have a great season in the IPL, but he is a champion bowler. He should have been a part of the squad for this England tour. He was part of the side that won the T20 World Cup, and now he is not part of the squad here in England, nor the team going to Zimbabwe. So yes, it means they have moved on from Kuldeep after just one poor IPL season.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It's not like Kuldeep is 38 years old and you are looking to bring in the next youngster. He is 31, has a lot of cricket to offer, and he doesn't play all three formats regularly. He doesn't play much Test cricket, so it's not like he is burdened and needs to be rested. He needs to play."