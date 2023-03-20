Anil Kumble picks IPL's most underrated players and it includes 2 Team India stars

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All eyes will once again be on Hardik Pandya, with many fans wondering if he can once again lead GT to the IPL title.

Anil Kumble picked his most underrated players in IPL.(Getty)

The IPL 2023 auction saw plenty of big buys, and Sam Curran also became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history, costing Punjab Kings ₹18.5 crores. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians broke the bank for Cameron Green, purchasing him for ₹17.5 crores and Ben Stokes joined CSK for ₹16.25 crores.

Since its inception, the IPL has seen many players hit the spotlight with their performances. Meanwhile, many players haven't received the praise they deserve, and hence fall under the category of underrated cricketers. Many players have also lost their popularity after poor displays in IPL. So when India legend Anil Kumble was asked to choose the most underrated players in IPL history, his answer included two international stars.

Speaking on JioCinema, the former cricketer said, “That's a tough one. Underrated player. In recent past, I would Mayank Agarwal as an underrated player. From a bowling perspective, I don't think he gets as much credit, but what he has done, Yuzvendra Chahal has changed the fortunes of whichever team he has played for.”

India batter Mayank was purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹8.25 crores during the IPL 2023 auction, and he will be aiming to become a vital cog within the playing XI. Since his IPL debut in 2011, he has registered 2327 runs in 113 matches. Meanwhile, Chahal joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022 and reached the final last season. He will be hoping to once again challenge for the title with Sanju Samson and Co.

