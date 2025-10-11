Anil Kumble puts blame on Yashasvi Jaiswal for run out with Shubman Gill: ‘Bad call, he wouldn’t have made it'

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s promising innings came to a frustrating end early on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, and former India captain Anil Kumble did not mince words in his assessment of the dismissal. Speaking during the post-Lunch show on JioHotstar, Kumble squarely pinned the blame on the young opener, calling it a “bad call” that cost him a potential double century. The mix-up that resulted in Yashasvi Jaiswal's run out

Jaiswal, resuming on 173, was run out for 175 in just the second over of the day following a disastrous mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill. The left-hander punched a delivery from Jayden Seales straight to mid-off and immediately set off for a single, only to be sent back by Gill, who showed no intent to run. Tagenarine Chanderpaul swooped in with a sharp throw and keeper Tevin Imlach completed the dismissal — a moment that stunned the Arun Jaitley Stadium crowd and left Jaiswal visibly frustrated.

“It was Yashasvi Jaiswal's fault,” said Kumble. “He wouldn't have made it even to the non-striker's end because it went straight to the mid-off fielder. There was absolutely no chance. The only doubt was whether the keeper had full control of the ball when the bails came off. But the umpire didn’t even refer it to the third umpire, and that to me was a bit of a surprise.”

Kumble also noted a shift in Jaiswal’s approach from Day 1 to Day 2, hinting that the opener might have lost a bit of focus. “His approach today was slightly different. I thought he would go back to his yesterday morning’s first session mindset, but he continued from where he left off last evening. That to me was a bit of a surprise. He was set for a long, long innings.”

Former West Indies opener Daren Ganga added a more nuanced take, highlighting both the misjudgment from Jaiswal and a delayed reaction from Gill, while also expressing disappointment that the on-field umpires didn’t refer the decision upstairs.

“As a batter, sometimes when you're on the move after playing a shot, you feel like you can make it. That was the case with Jaiswal — he felt he was already in motion and could get to the other end,” said Ganga. “But when I look back at the replay, I felt it was 50-50. It's a risk he shouldn’t have taken, especially being well set at the start of a new day.”

Ganga also pointed to Gill’s role in the mix-up. “From the coaching manual, you’d say the non-striker should respond to his partner, but Gill was ball watching. His delayed response left Jaiswal stranded.”

Still, it was a moment of brilliance in the field that ultimately sealed Jaiswal’s fate. “It was a great piece of fielding from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, a perfectly timed throw, and Tevin Imlach gathered the ball cleanly,” Ganga said. “There was a question about whether he had full control when the bails were removed. I thought it should have been reviewed. But in the end, the right call was probably made.”

Jaiswal's 175, which included 22 boundaries and no sixes, had set India up for a massive total. Gill did not the run out affect his batting and went on to hit his 10th century as India declared their first innings at 518/5.