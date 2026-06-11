Another Dravid on India's horizon: Rahul's son Anvay earns maiden U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka tour

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, took his first step towards the Indian team with a maiden call-up to the U-19 squad. He has been picked for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, starting July 14.

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay takes first India step with maiden U-19 call-up

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The S. Sharath-led India junior selection committee announced the squad on Thursday for the series, which will comprise three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan has been picked as the captain for both squads, but Anvay will only be present for the white-ball series. He will be present as one of two wicket-keeping options alongside Rajat Baghel, while Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal have been picked as wicketkeepers for the multi-day fixtures.

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{{^usCountry}} The 17-year-old has previously led Karnataka U-19 to the quarterfinals in the last Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he led from the front to amass 220 runs in six matches with a highest score of an unbeaten 82. Anvay also played for India Under-19 B squad during a triangular home series in Bengaluru that also featured India A and Afghanistan U-19 teams. He later earned selection into Team C for the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy following a string of good domestic performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 17-year-old has previously led Karnataka U-19 to the quarterfinals in the last Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he led from the front to amass 220 runs in six matches with a highest score of an unbeaten 82. Anvay also played for India Under-19 B squad during a triangular home series in Bengaluru that also featured India A and Afghanistan U-19 teams. He later earned selection into Team C for the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy following a string of good domestic performances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dravid's elder son, Samit, had previously been part of the India U-19 squad for the bilateral home series against Australia in 2024, but an injury forced him to miss the rubber. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dravid's elder son, Samit, had previously been part of the India U-19 squad for the bilateral home series against Australia in 2024, but an injury forced him to miss the rubber. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India U-19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India U-19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood. {{/usCountry}}

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India U-19 Multi-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.

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