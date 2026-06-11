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Another Dravid on India's horizon: Rahul's son Anvay earns maiden U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka tour

Anvay Dravid will only be present for the white-ball series, where he has been picked as one of two wicket-keeping options

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 05:41 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, took his first step towards the Indian team with a maiden call-up to the U-19 squad. He has been picked for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, starting July 14.

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay takes first India step with maiden U-19 call-up

The S. Sharath-led India junior selection committee announced the squad on Thursday for the series, which will comprise three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan has been picked as the captain for both squads, but Anvay will only be present for the white-ball series. He will be present as one of two wicket-keeping options alongside Rajat Baghel, while Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal have been picked as wicketkeepers for the multi-day fixtures.

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India U-19 Multi-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.

 
rahul dravid indian cricket team
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Home / Cricket News / Another Dravid on India's horizon: Rahul's son Anvay earns maiden U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka tour
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