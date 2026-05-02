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Another Shah from Pakistan shocks world cricket after defending just five runs in the last over in the PSL

The 22-year-old put on a clinic against Islamabad United and took his team Hyderabad Kingsmen into the final.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 02:51 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Hunain Shah made big waves after he successfully defended five runs in his last over to guide Hyderabad Kingsmen into the final of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday. Think about it, he gave away just three runs under pressure!

Take a bow, Hunain Shah!(AP)

Chasing 187 to win, Islamabad United were looking good to get over the line; for, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman was looking imperious, but in the 17th over, Hunain had him caught by Sri Lankan Kusal Perera for 43 (26 balls). It was a big blow to Islamabad United, and to all intents and purposes, the match went into the final over only because of Hunain.

Also Read: No.9 and No.10 score centuries in remarkable comeback from 92/7

And then in the final over, the 22-year-old put on a yorkers masterclass to stun Islamabad, who would have fancied themselves at that time with Pakistan allrounder Faheem Ashraf at the crease. However, Hunain removed him off the fourth ball of the over. Off the remaining two balls, Chris Green and Imad Wasim remained helpless as Hyderabad qualified for the final.

"I've worked a lot over the past six months with a view to performing in this PSL. I felt whenever I got the chance, I'd perform here because I had a lot of tough times and injuries earlier. This is a result of my hard work. I spent a whole week just bowling yorkers, so that I made sure I could nail them when the team needed them."

Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL debutants, had a remarkable campaign. Under Aussie Marnus Labuschagne, they lost their first four matches straight, but after that, they launched a massive comeback. Not only did they reach the play-offs, but they are now in the final too. Now they play Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in the trophy showdown on Sunday.

 
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