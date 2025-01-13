Menu Explore
Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi return in South Africa's Temba Bavuma-led Champions Trophy squad

Reuters |
Jan 13, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Anrich Nortje, who missed out on the World Cup due to injury, makes his return to the squad after recovering from a left toe injury.

South Africa picked an experienced 15-man squad for next month’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan with 10 players having competed at the last World Cup in India in late 2023.

Anrich Nortje (AP)
Anrich Nortje (AP)

Temba Bavuma captains the side that plays pool games against Afghanistan in Karachi on Feb. 21, Australia in Rawalpindi on Feb. 25 before returning to Karachi for their final Group B match against England on March 1.

Anrich Nortje, who missed out on the World Cup due to injury, makes his return to the squad after recovering from a left toe injury.

Fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi missed the recent home series against Pakistan because of a groin injury but has been named in the squad.

“This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this,” said coach Rob Walter.

“We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, whilst adding fresh talent.

“Our recent performances show that we’re capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We’re eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware,” he told a virtual press conference.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
