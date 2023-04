Anuj Iyer picks up five-for as Mumbai Cricket Club beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana

Anuj Iyer bagged a five-for as Mumbai Cricket Club beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana in a Group D match of the MCA U-19 tournament. Anuj Iyer bagged a five-for as Mumbai Cricket Club beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana in a Group D match of the MCA U-19 tournament.(AP)

Brief scores: Payyade SC 134 in 33.3 overs (Aayush Jethwa 57; Vedant Patil 3/33, Atif Khan 2/17, Moin Khan 2/24) lost to National CC 137/6 in 22.4 overs (Ayush Vartak 35, Adesh Rane 30; Ruchit Ahuja 4/18) by 4 wkts; P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 115 in 30.2 overs (Jash Ganiga 49; Anuj Iyer 5/14, Shashank Kumar 2/8, Shahbaz Alam 2/11) lost to Mumbai Cricket Club 116/5 in 30.1 overs (Amanat Hussain 48*, Ayush Iyer 37; Jash Ganiga 2/21) by 5 wkts; Victory CC 160 in 34.2 overs (Pratik D. 34; Siddhant S. 3/35, Rohan G. 2/21, Kavya V. 2/29) beat Fort Vijay CC 113 in 27 overs (Kavya V. 38; Aryan 5/22, Shiv 2/25) by 47 runs.

Mumbai CC, Ours CA register second straight wins

Mumbai Cricket Club and Ours Cricket Academy registered second straight wins in the Raj Singh Dungarpur cricket tournament for the U-15 boys. Meanwhile, Salgaonkar Sports Club and Sanjeevani Cricket Academy earned their first wins.

Brief scores: Ours Cricket Academy 108/4 (Kshitij Pal 30; Gajanan Narapgol 2/13) beat Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy 81 in 19.4 overs (Vedant Patil 3/8, Aryan Bhuram 3/5) by 27 runs; Ageas Federal Vengsarkar Cricket Academy 109/7 (Prachit Amkar 38, Shon Korgaonkar 40; Kartik Kumar 2/20, Dhairya Desai 2/22) lost to Mumbai Cricket Club 110/3 in 17.4 overs (Aarav Thakkar 49, Svanik Waghdare 45) by seven wkts; Sanjeevani Cricket Academy 158/3 (Harsh Kadam 72, Yuvraj Mali 35; Arnav Ootam 2/26) beat CCI Kids Academy 66 in 17.1 overs (Anish Tambe 2/6, Darshan Rathod 2/0) by 92 runs; Avinash Salvi Foundation 105/5 (Anurag Rai 2/7) lost to Salgaonkar Sports Club 107/3 in 16.1 overs (Vihan Keswani 30) by seven wkts.

MFA League: Noronha nets hat-trick

Egypsio Noronha netted a hat-trick to inspire ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) to a 3-2 win against Income Tax in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the MFA League.

Results: Elite (Corporate) Division: ESIC 3 (Egypsio Noronha 3) beat Income Tax 2 (Sandesh Gadkari, Henderson Dias); Third Division: Rising Sun FA 3 (Faisal Shaikh 2, Anil Sote) beat Miners SC 0; Sahar Silver Star 2 (Satyam Chaudhary 2) beat Kandivali FC 0; Indian Football Academy 6 (Soham Khedekar 3, Lallawzuala R., Dominic Davis, Jilani Shaikh) beat Victorians SC 1 (Atul Jadhav); First Division: Rizvi Ceramics W/O United City FC; Super (Corporate) Division: IDBI Bank 3 (Manav Vaidya, Jigesh Solanki, Praful Solanki) beat Mumbai Port Trust 0.

Mumbai Billiards League: Malabar Hill Club win

Rajeev Sharma won both his frames to help Malabar Hill Club beat Elphinstone CC in both the home and away fixtures of the Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2023. Meanwhile, Cricket Club of India also emerged victorious by getting the better of P.J. Hindu Gymkhana. Pankaj Advani recorded an unfinished 200 break in the home match and compiled breaks of 93 and 69 in winning the away match.