Arjun Tendulkar finally gets his chance: Makes his IPL 2026 debut against Punjab Kings in Lucknow

Arjun Tendulkar’s long wait at Lucknow Super Giants finally ended on Saturday as the left-arm pacer was named in the XI for the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium.

Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL 2026 debut against the Punjab Kings.(PTI)

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The selection came in LSG’s final league match of a failed season, but the timing gave the story extra bite. Lucknow are already out of the playoff race. Punjab Kings, though, enter the match under pressure, needing a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Rishabh Pant confirmed the development during the toss. When asked about the team changes, he said, “Arjun (Tendulkar) and Arshin (Kulkarni) come in, since Mitch (Mitchell Marsh) went home.”

Arjun Tendulkar gets LSG chance after MI move

Arjun had joined LSG ahead of IPL 2026 after being traded from the Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh. The move had offered him a fresh route after a limited run at MI, where he made his IPL debut in 2023 and played five matches.

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{{^usCountry}} The 26-year-old came into the league with a left-arm seam profile that LSG had not used through most of the season. His IPL record before the PBKS match stood at 5 games, 3 wickets, and an economy rate of 9.37. In domestic cricket, he has represented Goa and built a broader all-round profile, including a Ranji Trophy century on debut and a first-class five-wicket haul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 26-year-old came into the league with a left-arm seam profile that LSG had not used through most of the season. His IPL record before the PBKS match stood at 5 games, 3 wickets, and an economy rate of 9.37. In domestic cricket, he has represented Goa and built a broader all-round profile, including a Ranji Trophy century on debut and a first-class five-wicket haul. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For LSG, the selection is also a late-season audition. Their campaign has already collapsed, leaving the final home game as a chance to test players who had spent most of the tournament outside the XI. Arjun’s inclusion, therefore, carries two meanings: a personal opening after weeks on the bench, and a franchise call made after the playoff race had already moved beyond them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For LSG, the selection is also a late-season audition. Their campaign has already collapsed, leaving the final home game as a chance to test players who had spent most of the tournament outside the XI. Arjun’s inclusion, therefore, carries two meanings: a personal opening after weeks on the bench, and a franchise call made after the playoff race had already moved beyond them. {{/usCountry}}

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The match situation makes it more than a ceremonial outing. PBKS come into the fixture after a damaging run of defeats and with their playoff route still alive but fragile. Ricky Ponting’s side needs two points, and any slip against an eliminated LSG team could turn their season from promise to collapse.

Also Read: LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl, Arjun Tendulkar makes his Lucknow debut

PBKS pressure gives Arjun’s outing a sharper edge

The pressure around Punjab makes Arjun's first LSG assignment tougher than the points table suggests. LSG have little to lose, but PBKS have plenty to protect. A new left-arm pacer in those conditions could become a useful disruptor, especially if used with the new ball or against Punjab’s top order.

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Lucknow are also without Mitchell Marsh, their leading run-scorer this season. Marsh’s absence weakens the batting structure and pushes LSG further into an experimental shape. Arjun’s inclusion fit that mood, but the match still carries competitive weight because PBKS cannot afford a casual night.

The surname will always make Arjun Tendulkar’s selection louder than most fringe calls. This game, however, is also about a cricketer trying to convert a delayed opportunity into something more permanent. LSG’s season may already be gone, but for Arjun, the final league match opens a small window that had stayed shut for almost the entire campaign.

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