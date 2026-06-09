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Arjun Tendulkar’s wholesome gesture for young fan writhing in pain after being hit on the head by his shot

Arjun Tendulkar made sure that the young fan's pain turned into joy.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 12:35 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Arjun Tendulkar impressed both on and off the field during his outing in the Mumbai T20 League on Tuesday. While batting, one of his towering sixes landed not just in the stands but unfortunately struck a young fan on the head. The impact was such that the child was visibly in pain. While Arjun could do little to make amends immediately, he ensured, after the match, that the youngster's agony turned into joy.

Arjun Tendulkar launches one into the stands(Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026)

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar sends emotional message after son Arjun Tendulkar waits entire IPL 2026 season for LSG opportunity

Arjun later met the young fan, who was still applying an ice pack to the back of his head, and gifted him the match ball after signing it. In a heartwarming gesture, Arjun patted the youngster on the head, shared a smile and handed over the ball before leaving. Once again, he lent weight to the belief that he is very much like his father, polite, grounded and full of values.

Tendulkar sizzled with both bat and ball

After the match, captain Shivam Dube highlighted Arjun's contribution at a pivotal moment in the game. But true to his nature, Arjun remained calm and composed, refusing to get carried away as the rest of the dressing room applauded his efforts.

Brief Score: Bandra Blasters 144/9 in 20 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Sagarr Chhabriaa 44; Arjun Tendulkar 3/11, Prasoon Singh 2/12) lost to Arcs Andheri 148/1 in 13.5 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 66 not out, Musheer Khan 54 not out) by 9 wickets.

 
arjun tendulkar
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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