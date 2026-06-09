Arjun Tendulkar’s wholesome gesture for young fan writhing in pain after being hit on the head by his shot

Arjun Tendulkar impressed both on and off the field during his outing in the Mumbai T20 League on Tuesday. While batting, one of his towering sixes landed not just in the stands but unfortunately struck a young fan on the head. The impact was such that the child was visibly in pain. While Arjun could do little to make amends immediately, he ensured, after the match, that the youngster's agony turned into joy.

Arjun Tendulkar launches one into the stands(Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026)

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Arjun later met the young fan, who was still applying an ice pack to the back of his head, and gifted him the match ball after signing it. In a heartwarming gesture, Arjun patted the youngster on the head, shared a smile and handed over the ball before leaving. Once again, he lent weight to the belief that he is very much like his father, polite, grounded and full of values.

Tendulkar sizzled with both bat and ball

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun starred with both bat and ball as Arcs Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun starred with both bat and ball as Arcs Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The all-rounder first picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The all-rounder first picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Saxena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries. Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Saxena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries. Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory. {{/usCountry}}

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After the match, captain Shivam Dube highlighted Arjun's contribution at a pivotal moment in the game. But true to his nature, Arjun remained calm and composed, refusing to get carried away as the rest of the dressing room applauded his efforts.

Brief Score: Bandra Blasters 144/9 in 20 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Sagarr Chhabriaa 44; Arjun Tendulkar 3/11, Prasoon Singh 2/12) lost to Arcs Andheri 148/1 in 13.5 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 66 not out, Musheer Khan 54 not out) by 9 wickets.

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