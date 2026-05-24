Sachin Tendulkar sends emotional message after son Arjun waits entire IPL 2026 season for final-game chance

Arjun Tendulkar had to wait an entire season for his first game in IPL 2026, which finally came on Saturday during Lucknow Super Giants’ home clash against Punjab Kings. Despite LSG suffering another defeat, Arjun managed to pick up a wicket on debut for the franchise, a performance that impressed his father, Sachin Tendulkar, who penned an emotional note for his son afterward. Lucknow Super Giants' Arjun Tendulkar reacts (REUTERS)

As spectators, it is easy to understand the pressure players face on the field during matches. What often gets overlooked, however, is the mental fortitude required from players warming the bench throughout a long season.

In high-stakes tournaments like the IPL, franchises build squads of 25 players. Yet, most teams operate around a core group of 14-15 players, meaning nearly 40 per cent of the squad spends the season waiting for an opportunity. All they are left with is hope — the hope that keeps them returning to the nets every day, training harder and staying prepared for the one chance that may eventually arrive.

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Arjun is no stranger to that feeling. During his four seasons with Mumbai Indians between 2022 and 2025, he played just five matches. His maiden campaign with LSG appeared to be heading in a similar direction until an opportunity finally arrived in the last game of the season.

With LSG already eliminated from playoff contention more than a week earlier, the management decided to test their bench strength and handed Arjun his debut against PBKS.

And more than just the performance itself, it was Arjun’s patience and mental strength that made Sachin proud.

“Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always,” Sachin wrote on X.