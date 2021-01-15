Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin's son, gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, video goes viral

Twitter was abuzz after Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar got his maiden T20 wicket on his debut for the senior Mumbai side in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana on Friday.

The budding left-arm seamer got the wicket of Haryana opener CK Bishnoi in the first delivery of his second over when the left-hander nicked one to keeper Aditya Tare for 4.

The video went viral on Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar getting his first Wicket on debut. !!!



Sachin Tendulkar played his last match for Mumbai was against Haryana and Arjun Tendulkar playing his first match for Mumbai is against Haryana. Coincidence of Father & Son

The 21-year-old Arjun Tendulkar now qualifies for the IPL auctions, as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team.

Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

Arjun ended up with figures of 1 for 34 in his 3 over. Mumbai ended up losing the match to Haryana by 8 wickets. This is Mumbai’s third defeat in a row in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as a result of which they were knocked out of the tournament from the group stages.

Batting first, Mumbai were bowled out for 143 in 19.3 overs. In reply, Himanshu Rana slammed an unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to take Haryana to an easy win.