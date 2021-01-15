Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin's son, gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, video goes viral
Twitter was abuzz after Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar got his maiden T20 wicket on his debut for the senior Mumbai side in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana on Friday.
The budding left-arm seamer got the wicket of Haryana opener CK Bishnoi in the first delivery of his second over when the left-hander nicked one to keeper Aditya Tare for 4.
The video went viral on Twitter
The 21-year-old Arjun Tendulkar now qualifies for the IPL auctions, as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team.
Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.
Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.
The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.
Arjun ended up with figures of 1 for 34 in his 3 over. Mumbai ended up losing the match to Haryana by 8 wickets. This is Mumbai’s third defeat in a row in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as a result of which they were knocked out of the tournament from the group stages.
Batting first, Mumbai were bowled out for 143 in 19.3 overs. In reply, Himanshu Rana slammed an unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to take Haryana to an easy win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Glad it worked': Sundar reveals how he got Steve Smith out with a 'plan'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission
- India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Seems like Ashwin gave Sundar guru-mantra on how to dismiss Smith’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI wishes Hanuma Vihari a 'speedy recovery' as he heads back home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natarajan sets unique record after making his Test debut in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut, video goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India cricketers Siraj, Sundar abused by Gabba crowd: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps
- IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
England leads Sri Lanka by 185 on back of Root's century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreesanth tries to sledge Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets a fitting reply from youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saurashtra's Avi Barot slams whirlwind 53-ball 122 against Goa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox