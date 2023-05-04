Arshdeep Singh creates unwanted world record in forgettable outing vs MI in IPL 2023

46 Matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 have been done and dusted so far, already 26 200-plus totals have been scored. It is the most 200+ totals seen in a season of the tournament, comfortably surpassing the tally of 18 such totals seen in the entire 2022 edition. The scoring rates have been at an all-time high and there have been ten instances of both teams scoring 200+ in the same match, which is also the most ever in an edition of IPL surpassing five such occasions seen in 2022.

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings celebrates the dismissal of Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan)(AP)

Last night, Opener Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck dazzling half-centuries as Mumbai Indians (MI) made light work of a steep 215-run chase, blowing away hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a comprehensive six-wicket win in a crucial IPL game in Mohali. It was another run-fest at the IS Bindra Stadium as boundaries galore in the high-scoring contest. A total of 430 runs were scored by the two teams combined.

Almost all the bowlers were taken to the cleaners but none more than PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer who hadn't conceded more than 50 runs even once before this edition, registered an unwanted all-time IPL record. He became the bowler to leak the most runs without completing his full quota of 4 overs in a T20 match. Arshdeep gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs on Wednesday.

Ben Wheeler is second on the list with 64 runs in 3.1 overs, while Tom Curran, Pat Brown, and Alex Diziga have all conceded 63 runs without completing their quota of four overs.

Arshdeep also conceded the fifth-most runs in an IPL innings. Basil Thampi holds that unfortunate record as he conceded 70 runs in his four overs while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018.

Yash Dayal is second on this list with 69 runs conceded in four overs after Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the final five balls of the game in a 31-run over to take the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) over the line against the Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier this season.

Last night, after the Liam Livingstone-Jitesh Sharma mayhem powered Punjab to 214 for three, the Ishan and Surya tornado hit Mohali as they added a massive 116 runs off just 55 balls for the third wicket. While Ishan fired a 41-ball 75, Surya's belligerent 31-ball 66 gave Mumbai the much-needed push in the steep chase. Varma and David then took MI over the line.

MI recorded their second consecutive win and will look to continue their winning run against CSK while PBKS will look to get back to winning ways against KKR.

