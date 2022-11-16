‘Arshdeep Singh has great potential but comparisons with Wasim Akram…’: Jonty Rhodes' huge remark on India pacer

Arshdeep Singh was the find of Team India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022. The left-arm fast bowler was among the top ten highest wicket takers in the tournament as he picked 10 wickets in six matches for the Men In Blue. In the absence of death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep delivered with the ball alongside seniors Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami. The youngster had impressed selectors with his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which led to his debut in July, this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since his debut, such has been Arshdeep's phenomenal rise in Indian cricket that some cricket experts have compared him with Pakistan legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram. However, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has cautioned over such comparisons. Rhodes said that such comparisons will put the Indian bowler under a lot of pressure.

ALSO READ: 'IPL is certainly...': Kane Williamson's first reaction after being released by SRH is nothing short of extraordinary

“I think that's putting him under a lot of pressure, to compare him to the great Wasim Akram, the sultan of swing. He's someone who has great potential and the possibility of having a fantastic career,” said Rhodes.

Commending Arshdeep for his growth a fast bowler over the years, the South African said “Arshdeep has certainly grown in the last two years and that's been the case with the Indian fast bowlers. You look at a Bumrah and his progression was so so quick and Arshdeep has done the same, he is a young fast bowler, willing to learn and listen and he puts in the hard yards.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He does swing the ball and has been a revelation at the death. He's great in the powerplay, has got good control and he can come around the wicket like Wasim Akram effectively. He's someone who has great potential and possibility of having a fantastic career. But you start to compare players to the ones who played before them, that puts them under unnecessary pressure. He wants to be the best Arshdeep Singh," concluded Rhodes.

Arshdeep is currently with Team India on New Zealand tour as he is a part of both the T20I and the ODI squad for the tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON