Arshdeep Singh reveals how he stopped Sanju Samson from hitting a last-ball six in PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match

Young Punjab Kings left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had a difficult task of defending 12 runs in the last over with a set Sanju Samson, who had just smashed a record hundred, on strike. Arshdeep kpet his cool and bowled brilliant last over to seal a thrilling 4-run win for PBKS in IPL 2021 match No. 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After dismissing RR captain Sanju Samson off the last ball when 5 runs were needed, Arshdeep revealed how he stopped the right-hander from hitting a six when it mattered the most.

Arshdeep said the play was to bowl full and wide to Samson. "The field was set, the plan was to make Samson play wider, the plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson and if we executed that, it would have been harder for Samson to get under," said Arshdeep during a virtual press conference.

Also Read | Former cricketers react after Samson denies single but fails to win it for RR

The left-arm seamer who returned with 3 for 35 when international seamers went the journey, bowled three wide yorkers to Samson in the last over but none better than the final ball which Samson sliced it in the hands of the deep extra cover fielder.

"IPL is such a big stage and such a good league, you cannot write off any team. I do not have any special preparation, I just back myself. The support staff always tells me to back myself and keep things simple. I try to bowl what the captain wants me to, if you have bluff, then bluff the batter not the skipper," he added.

When asked how hard it was to bowl with dew around, Arshdeep said: "I guess every team practises bowling at the death with dew. I do not think there was that much dew, every team practises keeping dew in mind as toss is not in your control."

WATCH | IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson’s ton goes in vain as Punjab Kings win by 4 runs





Earlier, KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post a total of 221/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul scored 91 runs off just 50 balls while Hooda set the Wankhede on fire with his 64-run knock from just 28 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Chris Gayle also chipped in with a valuable 40.

Punjab Kings will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)