Arshdeep Singh's first reaction to social media trolls is mind-boggling, tells parents 'I'm laughing at the tweets'

Arshdeep Singh is a tough character on the cricket field. He has shown that a number of times by bowling the most difficult overs for Punjab Kings. Even in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan, when most other cricketers would want to dig a hole and dive in it after dropping a crucial catch in the 18th over, Arshdeep put his chin up and nearly defended six runs off the last over. If there were any doubts about how the left-arm pacer would react to the social media trolls blaming him for the defeat against Pakistan, Arshdeep's parents erased them completely. Arshdeep, who hasn't posted anything on his social media handles since Sunday's defeat to Pakistan, told his parents that he is 'laughing' seeing the tweets and messages.

“Spoke to Arshdeep before boarding. His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence,” Arshdeep's father Darshan, who is currently the chief of security in a private company, told The Indian Express after landing in Chandigarh on Monday evening.

Arshdeep's father Darshan and mother Baljeet were at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, watching India take on Pakistan. Like Virat Kohli had mentioned in the post-match press conference that the team environment is such that Arshdeep won't feel left out after a difficult day on the field, Arshdeep's mother revealed that the entire Indian team is indeed backing the youngster.

“Arshdeep told us that the whole Indian team is supporting him,” Baljeet said.

The left-arm seamer was subjected to social media trolls after he dropped a fairly regulation chance of Pakistan batter Asif Ali in the 18th over the chase off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. The drop proved to be a costly one as Asif hit a six and a four in the next over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to completely swing the match towards Pakistan. Arshdeep did trap Asif LBW in the last over but by then, he had taken Pakistan within touching distance of victory.

When asked about the treatment their son received, Arshdeep's father gave a brilliant answer.

“As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don’t want to say much about trolls. You can’t shut everyone’s mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win,” Darshan said.

India now face a do-or-die scenario in their next two Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to stand a chance to qualify for the final on Sunday.

