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Arshdeep Singh wins war of nerves vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but only after brutal punishment forces complete rethink

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 43 runs in 16 balls against Punjab Kings on Tuesday

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 10:46 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Jasprit Bumrah tried it. Josh Hazlewood tried it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried it. The result was the same. Boundaries flowed as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed no regard for the stature of the bowler.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Tuesday in the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and RR

On Tuesday, it was Arshdeep Singh who was pitted against the boy wonder. Despite not being in the best of form in IPL 2026, the surface at the New Chandigarh venue had something in it for the bowlers. Yet the result was…

Arshdeep seemed to have a plan for Sooryavanshi. After the 15-year-old was put on strike on the second ball of the opening over, the left-arm seamer bowled two outswinging yorkers, and the batter could do little more than jam them out. Had Arshdeep finally found the answer to keeping Sooryavanshi quiet? A resounding “No” came the response from the Rajasthan Royals opener.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score

An over later, Arshdeep returned, but this time with a Plan B. He went around the wicket to cramp Sooryavanshi for room. The batter responded with a six off the first ball, but sliced the next one—a full toss on middle—as it went straight up, with Shreyas Iyer running back from mid-off to take a comfortable catch.

Sooryavanshi departed for 43 off 16. The damage had been done with his brutal assault in the powerplay, but Arshdeep will still take that as a win.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi arshdeep singh
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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