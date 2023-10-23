News / Cricket / Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM
Live

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST
OPEN APP

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 11:00 AM
Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh squad -
Aryan Sahani, Jay Bhavsar, Kumar Nyompu, Licha John, Nabam Hachang, ...Read More Neelam Obi, Aprameya Jaiswal, Avinash Thapa, Divyanshu Yadav, Nabam Joshi, Sitesh Das, Techi Doria, Ayush Awasthi, Techi Sonam, Agnivesh Ayachi, Myendung Singpho, Tana Teti, Techi Neri, Yab Niya, Yorjum Sera
Saurashtra squad -
Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Details
    Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Arunachal Pradesh and Saurashtra to be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Arunachal Pradesh Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 + 2 more
live

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

live Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score, Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Byhindustantimes.com

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

live Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

live Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Left-arm who? Kohli, Rohit serve up icy revenge in foothills of Dhauladhar

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli buried their demons against left-arm bowling and delivered India's first win over New Zealand in ICC tournaments after 20 years.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are super determined to win the World Cup for India.(Agencies)
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 09:50 AM IST
ByAditya Bhattacharya, Dharamsala

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup: PAK vs AFG head-to-head record and form guide

As both teams prepare for the clash, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session(PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 09:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'...this is the best bowling combination': 2011 WC winner's passionate appeal

India recovering with the ball in the last 10 overs of the New Zealand innings went a long way in securing an important win in Dharamsala.

Mohammed Shami took three wickets in his last two overs, including two on the trot. (PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Chasing in the mountains no sweat as India's calm prevails

Mohammed Shami led an incredible comeback from the Indian bowlers but New Zealand's 273 was the most hosts have chased in this World Cup.

There was no panic, no hare-brained running, no outlandish shot-selection, no unseemly hurry to hurtle home(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 08:25 AM IST
ByR Kaushik

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score: Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Goa vs Railways Live Score, Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score, Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Watch: Gavaskar draws epic Rohit parallel at Kohli's incredible six vs Boult

Virat Kohli pulled off an incredible hit against Trent Boult during the closing stages of India's run-chase.

Virat Kohli smashes a brilliant six against Trent Boult(Hotstar)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Mohammed Shami chokeslams New Zealand as India's holy trinity reunites

Watching Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in full tilt together is a sight for the sore eyes.

Mohammed Shami is over the moon with two wickets in 2 balls.(Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 08:06 AM IST
ByAditya Bhattacharya, Dharamsala

Ramiz Raja sends scathing warning to Babar Azam ahead of Afghanistan WC clash

Pakistan have slipped up in their last two matches and they now have a tricky fixture ahead of them against Afghanistan.

Pakistan lost their last 2 matches on the trot after making a good start to the tournament.
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 06:44 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Let's not seek thrills of T20 in one-dayers

In T20, big score takes on big score on the way to an exciting climax but what ends as a crack over 40 overs grows into a chasm over (a possible) 100.

The match between England and South Africa turned out to be so one-sided it could be classified as propaganda.(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 06:32 AM IST
ByRahul Bhattacharya

Full list of records Virat Kohli scripted with magnificent 95 vs NZ

Virat Kohli produced a fine performance yet again, helping India chase a 274-run target with a brilliant 95.

India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium(PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 06:09 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out