'As a team, we were not pleased': Virat Kohli after India lose two WTC points for slow over-rate

India captain Virat Kohli said as a team they were not pleased for losing two crucial WTC points due to slow over-rate in the first Test against England in Nottingham. ICC on Wednesday confirmed that both India and England were docked two WTC points and slapped with a 40% fine for maintaining a slow over-rate.

“As a team we were not pleased that we lost two points due to something which is definitely in our control,” Kohli said in virtual interaction ahead of the second Test at Lord’s.

Kohli said India tried to cover up the lost overs in the second innings but still ended up being two overs short.

“We made up quite a few overs towards the end in the second innings, we were short by 2 overs. That’s basically what we need to do. We need keep up with the pace of the game. All little things where we can save 10-15 seconds is what really matters. We practiced that in the second innings and we were able to cover up three or four overs. You don’t want to be that far behind where you can’t catch up,” he said.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire David Millns leveled the charges.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

England and India will now lock horns in the second Test beginning Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

(With ANI inputs)