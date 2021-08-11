'He'll give Kohli options irrespective of condition': Laxman suggests 2 changes, wants Ashwin to replace injured Shardul

Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence from India’s playing XI in the first Test match against England in Nottingham has so far been one of the biggest talking points of the series. It continues to dominate the discussions as both sides head into the second Test at Lord’s starting on Thursday. Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels India need to make space for Ashwin in the XI for the second Test.

“I hope they’ll make the right call by taking Ashwin in the XI,” Laxman told ESPNCricinfo.

India went in with four specialist seamers and Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounder and also the only spin-bowling option in the first Test. But with Shardul Thakur struggling with a hamstring injury, Laxman feels India should think about bringing Ashwin in the mix.

Also Read | 'He's got amazing skills, a world-class bowler': Jonny Bairstow on Bumrah

“I would bring Ashwin in place of Shardul Thakur,” he said.

Laxman added that Ashwin, who is currently the highest wicket taker among active spinners in world cricket, knows how to adapt to different conditions.

“I’ve mentioned this before that he’s a more than capable bowler to perform in any condition. He’s a skilled bowler. He’s someone who has over 400 wickets. Anyone who has that many wickets knows how to adapt to different conditions. Ashwin will add variety and strength to the bowling line-up,” Laxman added.

Ashwin has improved drastically since 2018 in SENA – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia - countries. Since 2018, the off-spinner has picked up 43 wickets in 12 Tests in SENA countries at an average of 28.23. Before that, Ashwin averaged 56.58.

Laxman also highlighted Ashwin’s abilities with the bat, which will give more depth to the Indian batting line-up.

“He can also contribute with the bat, we know that he’s got 5 Test hundreds. Ashwin will give Virat Kohli options irrespective of what type of conditions they play in,” he said.

Laxman suggested another change apart from bringing Ashwin in. He said Ishant Sharma should come into the XI for the Lord’s Test in place of Mohammed Siraj if the former is fully fit. Ishant had missed the first Test due to a niggle.

“If Ishant Sharma is 100% fit then straightaway he comes in place of Siraj. But if Ishant is not 100% then I would back Siraj to play after seeing how he bowled in Nottingham. You don’t want to risk Ishant as he is such an important member of the team,” Laxman added.