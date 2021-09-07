'As soon as it started reversing, he said 'give me the ball',': Virat Kohli hails India pacer for his breathtaking spell

To bowl out a team for just over 200 on the final day of a Test match when the pitch doesn't have much for the fast bowlers is not a mean feat. But that's exactly what India achieved at The Oval on Monday. With just one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja in their side, many questioned whether India would miss the services of R Ashwin on the final day pitch, but in the end, it were the four pacers, who shared seven wickets to derail England's chase.

Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets taking his match-haul to six, and was well supported by Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj . However, had it not been for Bumrah's two wickets in two overs – of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow – things could have been different, but the reverse swing that he generated was a sight to behold, and Kohli lauded his premier pacer for his effort.

"The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief. As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets. 27 runs off 22 overs on this kind of pitch, a huge effort," Kohli said after the match.

Bumrah claimed 2/67 in the first innings, dismissing openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns, and finished with 2/27 in the second. In the process, Bumrah achieved a huge milestone in his young Test career as he surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev to become the quickest India pacer to pick up 100 Test wickets. Bumrah picked up his 100th wickets in his 24th Test, one fewer than Kapil, who had taken 25 Test matches.