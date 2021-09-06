4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah breaks legendary Kapil Dev's long-standing record with 100th Test wicket for India

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name on the history books by becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets. Before this, Kapil Dev held the record, getting to the feat in 25 Tests, but the World Cup winning captain's record was bettered by Bumrah, who picked up his 100th Test scalp in his 24th game.

Bumrah also achieved the distinction of becoming the Indian bowler with the best average to reach 100 Test wickets. Bumrah reached the milestone on Day 4 of the India-England fourth Test at The Oval. The right-arm seamer picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope for a duck in the 65th over of the England innings on Friday.

Bumrah currently has a bowling average of 22.45, which is the best-ever among Indian bowlers to first 100 Test wickets. The next best is Ravichandran Ashwin, who had average of 24.56 when he picked up his 100th Test wicket.

Bumrah, who started this Test with 97 wickets to his name, brought India right back in the fourth Test with two early wickets in the first innings. He bowled one that had extra bounce with inward movement after pitching which Burns dragged back to his stumps.

Hameed got one on the off-stump that climbed on him as he tried to slash it but Pant took a smart catch to make it wicket No 99 for Bumrah.