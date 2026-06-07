As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nears India debut, Sourav Ganguly issues cautionary message: 'Don't expect the world from him'

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of the most talked-about names in world cricket. A record-breaking IPL season, followed by a maiden India call-up, has only amplified the hype around the teenage sensation, so much so that he even became a talking point during the recently concluded England-New Zealand Test at Lord's. But ahead of his potential India debut, former captain Sourav Ganguly insisted that the excitement must be tempered with patience, urging fans and experts alike to ease the burden of expectation and allow the youngster time to settle into life at the highest level.

Sourav Ganguly has his say on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India call-up

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In IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30 to almost single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs. The performance, as BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar admitted, "forced" the selectors to pick him in India's squads for the T20I series in Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games men's cricket competition.

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"I think we should let him be, he's just 15-year-old and I don't think he'll bother too much about pressure and that's what we get to see him in the IPL," Ganguly told PTI on the sidelines of Playtime 2026 in Mumbai, organised by Kabuni, which unveiled an AI-powered platform aimed at making elite-level cricket coaching accessible to all.

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{{^usCountry}} The former BCCI president reminded that conditions in the UK will be vastly different from those Sooryavanshi encountered during the IPL, and adapting to them will be his first major challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former BCCI president reminded that conditions in the UK will be vastly different from those Sooryavanshi encountered during the IPL, and adapting to them will be his first major challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Obviously, playing for India is different and he will be touring where the wickets will be a little different," Ganguly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Obviously, playing for India is different and he will be touring where the wickets will be a little different," Ganguly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It will seam and there will be a bit more bounce and a bit more movement with the new ball, so the game is a bit different, but I think he's got enormous talent," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It will seam and there will be a bit more bounce and a bit more movement with the new ball, so the game is a bit different, but I think he's got enormous talent," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "...so just let him be, don't expect the world from him straightaway. Just allow him to settle down because you know he's got a lot of talent like many others in India." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "...so just let him be, don't expect the world from him straightaway. Just allow him to settle down because you know he's got a lot of talent like many others in India." {{/usCountry}}

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Sooryavanshi could make his international debut in the upcoming two-match T20I series in Ireland later this week. Should he earn his India cap, he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest player to represent India.

"I think he just has picked himself really," Agarkar had said on Saturday after announcing India's squads. "With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him with how well he has played. For a young kid... I don't need to talk about how well he is playing.

"And it's not just this season. He obviously had a great start to his IPL career last season. To back it up in a competition that is as competitive and high-pressure as the IPL is remarkable. We know how explosive he can be and what a game-changer he can be.

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"Like everyone else who has watched T20 cricket in India, we have got high hopes of him."

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