'As you get older, that’s probably an easier thing to attack': Taylor on his retirement, says ‘still want to get better'

Ross Taylor has been one of the prolific batters in the New Zealand line-up over the years. He has been carrying a decent form lately which has helped him strengthen his place in the Black Caps dressing room. The 37-year-old batter may have not scored a century in Tests since November 2019 but has played several crucial innings, including the unbeaten 47-run knock against India in the World Test Championship final.

Taylor, who is currently in quarantine in New Zealand, is keen to see his family after getting out. While addressing a virtual presser, he spoke about giving no thought to ending his career. Rather, he is looking forward to learning more and get better.

“I’m still loving the game -- still want to learn and get better, so that’s a good sign. At this stage, I just want to keep on playing cricket, whatever level that is, for as long as I can. A lot of players, past players, tell me you’re a long time retired, and a lot of them told me they felt like they retired too early,” Taylor told reporters.

Taylor’s batting came under scrutiny following the first Test against England at Lord’s where he scored 14 and 33. However, he made a strong comeback in the second game to smash 80 runs in the first innings to help New Zealand win the game and clinch series 1-0.

“When you come to my age, there’s always going to be things said about you, about your age and whatnot,” said Taylor.

“It’s been the same thing that I’ve had to deal with my whole career -- but I guess as you get older that’s probably an easier thing to attack. But it is what it is, I still love playing the game of cricket, I still feel like I’ve got something to give to this game, both on and off the field,” he added.

Taylor has so far played 108 Tests and scored 7,564 runs at an average of 45.84. He has represented New Zealand in 233 ODIs and 102 T20Is, scoring 8581 and 1909 runs respectively.

