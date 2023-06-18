Ashes 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Ton-up Khawaja, Carey to resume batting as AUS trail by 82 runs

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Trailing by 82 runs, Australia will resume batting on Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes opener, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. The visitors posted 311/5 at Stumps on Day 2, in response to England's first innings score of 393/8d. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume batting for Australia, with the former having already bagged a century. Khajawa is currently unbeaten and has smacked 126 runs off 279 balls. Meanwhile, Carey is unbeaten with a knock of 52 off 80 deliveries. For England's bowling department, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali have taken two wickets each.

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes: England vs Australia Latest Updates(AP)