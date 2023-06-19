Home / Cricket / Ashes 1st Test Day 4 England vs Australia Live Score: Bazball faces real test as Aussie look to gain edge at Edgbaston
Live

Jun 19, 2023 12:28 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope (0*) and Joe Root( (0*) will resume batting for England on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes opener against Australia, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts lead by 35 runs, after Australia posted 386 in their first innings, in response to England's 393/8d. On Day 3, England lost openers Zak Crawley (7) and Ben Duckett (19) early, and will be aiming to not lose wickets on Day 4's first session. Meanwhile, for Australia, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have already bagged a wicket each in the second innings.

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley
Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day of the Ashes opener between England and Australia, in Birmingham.

ashes series england cricket team australia cricket team + 1 more

cricket
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:28 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

Young star admits regret in heated LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2023

The matches between LSG and RCB in the 2023 season of the IPL featured a number of dramatic moments.

LSG and RCB played a couple of dramatic matches in the 2023 IPL.(BCCI)
cricket
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Pakistan cricket far superior; India can go to hell': Miandad's scathing attack

Javed Miandad reckons Pakistan should take a firm stance and refuse unless the BCCI sends the Indian cricket team for a series first.

Javed Miandad did not hold back on his criticism directed at India and BCCI.(Getty/Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jun 19, 2023 11:26 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Border, Healy blast Robinson for abusing Khawaja; ENG star gives 'Ponting' reply

Ollie Robinson is likely to be punished by the ICC for the Usman Khawaja send off in Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test

Ollie Robinson defended Usman Khawaja send-off with 'Ponting' response
cricket
Published on Jun 19, 2023 10:56 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Never-seen-before tactic of Stokes to dismiss Khawaja in 1st Ashes Test

After a dizzying passage of play in the morning session, Stokes pulled off a never-seen-before field trap to dismiss Khawaja a move that left legends baffled.

The genius plan of Ben Stokes to get Usman Khawaja out in 1st Ashes Test
cricket
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Moeen has got real issues': Ex-ENG skipper's outright warning to Stokes and Co.

Moeen Ali was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and hosts England.

England's Moeen Ali reacts after Australia's Pat Cummins hits a six off his bowling(Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 19, 2023 07:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

‘Just having IPL, earning crores should not be only achievement’

"Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement.”

Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate with the IPL trophy(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 09:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SA legend pinpoints Rahul Dravid's 'biggest challenge' after WTC final

The Ex-South Africa captain reflected on Rahul Dravid's ongoing stint after India were crushed by Australia in the WTC final.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with his team coach Rahul Dravid(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 19, 2023 07:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'Overthinker tag created to work against me': Ashwin on being denied captaincy

For the first time ever, Ashwin opened up on the reason why he was denied the India captaincy role.

Ravichandran Ashwin on his official YouTube channel.(YouTube/ R Ashwin)
cricket
Published on Jun 19, 2023 07:27 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashes 1st Test: England openers fall before rain ends play on Day 3 at Edgbaston

Australia's bowlers struck twice in quick succession in a devastating spell against England at Edgbaston.

Australia's Scott Boland appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Joe Root(Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 19, 2023 04:45 AM IST
Reuters | , Birmingham

Virat Kohli charges 8.9cr per Instagram post, total net worth 1050 crores

Virat Kohli charges ₹8.9 crore and ₹2.5 crore per post on Instagram and Twitter respectively.

Former India captain Virat Kohli with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

No vision, says Dilip Vengsarkar as India look for Rohit Sharma’s successor

The former India skipper and chief selector says national selectors lack deep knowledge about the game and do not have cricketing sense

KS Bharat and Mohammed Shami share a light moment as India captain Rohit Sharma looks on during the ICC World Test Championship final(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 08:54 PM IST
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane to play for English county side Leicestershire

Ajinkya Rahane will for Leicestershire in division two of English county cricket. He will join them after the West Indies Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane in action for India.(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 07:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ex-India coach slams Indian cricket, rants ‘many laughable things happening’

“There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket."

Venkatesh Prasad played for the Indian cricket team from 1994 to 2001.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Anderson exacts revenge on Carey, achieves huge feat in 1st Test vs AUS

Pacer James Anderson scripted history by taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey on Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England.

James Anderson scripted history by taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey(Reuters-ECB Twitter )
cricket
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 05:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
