Ashes 1st Test Day 4 England vs Australia Live Score: Bazball faces real test as Aussie look to gain edge at Edgbaston

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope (0*) and Joe Root( (0*) will resume batting for England on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes opener against Australia, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts lead by 35 runs, after Australia posted 386 in their first innings, in response to England's 393/8d. On Day 3, England lost openers Zak Crawley (7) and Ben Duckett (19) early, and will be aiming to not lose wickets on Day 4's first session. Meanwhile, for Australia, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have already bagged a wicket each in the second innings.

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley(Action Images via Reuters)