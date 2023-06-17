The Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Eyes on Warner, Khawaja after Stokes' brave declaration call

The Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: The first Ashes Test got off to a flying start at Edgbaston, with Zak Crawley hitting a boundary off the very first ball. That set the tone for the day, as England completed their innings at over 5 runs per over. Joe Root scored a fluent century, his 30th in Test cricket, and remained not-out. Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow gave him support with attacking half-centuries, and all of England’s batters chipped in with good contributions. The talk of the day, however, was Ben Stokes’s decision to declare on the evening of the first day itself, at 393/8. Australia’s openers survived the last four overs of the day, and the visitors' innings on day 2 will be an interesting watch to see whether England’s decision works out in their favour.

Australia's David Warner with England captain Ben Stokes(Action Images via Reuters)