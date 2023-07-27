Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Cummins wins toss as AUS opt to bowl against ENG at Oval

Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: England faced a heartbreak in the 4th Test in Manchester last week, with rain dampening their chances at reclaiming the Ashes urn. The Ben Stokes-led side was dominant throughout the Test at Old Trafford, and was still leading by 61 runs in second innings with five Aussie wicket down. However, rain played spoilsport throughout the final day of the Test, ensuring Pat Cummins' men retain the Ashes urn. Ahead of the fifth Test, however, Stokes insisted that the side has moved on from the disappointment and would put its best foot forward for the Oval Test. Interestingly, it is widely speculated that the fifth Test could be swansong for James Anderson, but Stokes insisted that England will need the pacer's services in future. Conversely, David Warner is also expected to play his last Test on English soil, with the batter suggesting that he would likely retire from the format at year-end.

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 1(Action Images via Reuters)