'I was OK. I've had two children since': Cook reacts to Root's painful blow, says ‘what goes around comes around’

It has so far been a torrid time for Joe Root in Australia. Despite blazing fire with the bat the England captain has lacked support from his teammates and his side are now standing on the verge of yet another defeat.

However, the pain for Root didn't stop there as the right-handed batter was caught in an awkward situation in the final session of the ongoing Adelaide Test on Day 4.

Mitchell Starc, the Australian involved in the act, floored the England skipper with a delivery that hit him in his nether region, after which the 30-year-old looked in clear discomfort.

This was not the first instance when Root was hurt on Day 4. The 30-year-old missed the opening session of play due to a similar reason as he endured a blow in the similar position while batting at nets before the start of play.

Despite the pain Root tried to show resistance but was eventually dismissed by Starc in the final over of the play, leaving his side in more trouble on the final day.

Root's blow reminded many of another incident which took place in 2015 during the first Ashes Test being played in Cardiff.

Alastair Cook was the man in scene then, as a ball coming off the edge of Steve Smith's bat hit the former England captain in the groin region.

Root was fielding beside Cook then and while he extended his sympathies to Cook, he was caught laughing at the then England captain's misfortune.

Cook who is now part of the commentary panel for BT Sport recalled the incident and also shared a fun message for his former teammate.

"I would love to say what goes around comes around!" he joked. "But I was OK. I've had two children since. I don't know how Rooty is at the moment," said Cook.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will lead England's charge on Day 5 and the English fans would hope that the all-rounder pulls a miraculous feat similar to the one they witnessed in Headingley. England need another 386 runs to win the contest, while Australia are six wickets away from the win.