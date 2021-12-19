Home / Cricket / Ashes: England pacer Ollie Robinson switches to spin as Australia dictate proceedings in day-night Test - WATCH
cricket

Ashes: England pacer Ollie Robinson switches to spin as Australia dictate proceedings in day-night Test - WATCH

In a unique turn of events at the ongoing day-night Ashes Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, English quick Ollie Robinson was seen switching to spin.
England's Ollie Robinson bowls spin to Australia during Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide.&nbsp;(AP)
England's Ollie Robinson bowls spin to Australia during Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide. (AP)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

In a unique turn of events at the ongoing day-night Ashes Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, English quick Ollie Robinson was seen switching to spin. The switch although didn't yield any results for his side but it did manage to create a buzz online, as videos of him bowling off-spin flooded the social media platforms.    

Follow | Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score

The incident took place in Australia's second innings on Day 4 as the hosts took complete control of the proceedings. 

Meanwhile, after resuming action from the overnight score of 45/1 England had a brilliant start to the day. Stuart Broad and James Anderson provided the tourists with early breakthrough but a solid 89-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head helped the hosts regain control.   

Also Read | ‘Wonder if Kev is still watching?’ - Ponting takes jibe against Pietersen for his ‘zero variations’ remarks against Lyon

Both the batters completed their respective half-centuries before getting dismissed. 

Following their dismissal Australia switched gears and raced to 230-9, before Steve Smith signaled his boys to return setting England a giant 468-run target.

Among the English bowlers, Robinson, captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan scalped two wickets each. Broad and Anderson shared a wicket each.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out